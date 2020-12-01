Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Aberdeen road closed due to two-car crash

by Craig Munro
December 1, 2020, 6:47 pm Updated: December 1, 2020, 7:02 pm
There are no reports of injuries in the crash at the moment.

Police have closed off a street in Aberdeen after two vehicles were involved in a crash.

Officers arrived at the scene on Rosehill Drive at around 5.15pm this evening after being called out.

There are no reports of any injuries for the occupants of the cars.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle road crash on Rosehill Drive at around 5.15pm.

“The drivers are arranging for their own removal, and there is no report at this time of any injuries.

“We are now waiting for the road to be reopened.”