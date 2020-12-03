Walker travelling the length of the UK arrives in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A charity walker who is aiming to travel the length of the UK coastline has arrived in Aberdeenshire.

Christian Lewis started his adventure in August 2017 from his home near Swansea and has been out on the road ever since.

The 40-year-old former paratrooper has raised more than £170,000 for the armed forces charity SSAFA on his travels.

Mr Lewis arrived in Whitehills last week as he continues his epic journey, with no end in sight yet for him.

He has set off from Banff, with Fraserburgh his next destination.

However, he is enjoying the time he has spent in Scotland, where he has been blown away by the generosity of the local people.

A long way from home

He said: “I have walked about 12,000 miles all the way up the west coast including the islands and Northern Ireland and have about 4,o00 miles to go.

“I’ve not been home since August 2017 but it doesn’t feel bad because I’m doing something very worthwhile, as shown by the amount of money I have raised.

“I feel quite good most of the time but sometimes the weather does get brutal like in the Hebrides and Northern Ireland but people have been brilliant to me, especially in Scotland.

“They have been so warm with their generosity and have welcomed me into their homes and cooked meals for me.

“I started off with nothing and originally was not going to accept things from people because this was my choice to do the trip, but that has changed.”

Living through lockdown

Mr Lewis hit the news back in spring when he self-isolated on an uninhabited island in Shetland after lockdown was imposed on the country.

He was given special permission to live in the one house on Hildasay with his dog Jet.

They continued on their journey after lockdown was lifted.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire plans

Chris will be walking around the coast of Aberdeenshire and expects to arrive in Aberdeen before Christmas.

Arrangements are being made for local people to help keep him company as he journeys through the north-east.

Pawpalz founder and mental health advocate Toby McKillop is hoping to organise a meeting with him near Fraserburgh.

Mr Lewis will spend the festive period in Aberdeen and hopes to help out with homeless when he arrives.

He added: “I want to offer my service in any soup kitchen in Aberdeen or the surrounding area.

“Either a kitchen or handing out food and blankets on the street to help them over the festive period.

“I posted about this on social media and was sent some links and names of groups, so hopefully we can get something organised soon.

“I should be arriving in the city slightly before Christmas and I would love to do something to give back to people.”

Dog companion

Mr Lewis is joined on his travels by his trusty companion Jet, a lurcher he picked up two and a half years ago in Irvine.

He labels that moment “the best decision he has made” and said he was in the right place at the right time as Jet’s family could not keep her anymore.

“I realised how great it would be to have a companion, especially for more isolated walks in the islands,” he said.

“I think this trip will take at least another year to finish but I’m enjoying every moment.”

To donate to the cause and keep track of how he is getting on, visit here.