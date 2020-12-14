Charity intensifies efforts to improve lives of the elderly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A service set up in the north-east aimed at helping older people to eat and live well has amped up their efforts to ensure no one goes without vital shopping supplies.

Food Train Connects has appointed a development officer to the region to provide people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with their shopping.

The charity is intensifying their efforts to reach more people, tackle loneliness and support them to live a healthier life.

People over 65-year’s-old are matched with a specific volunteer shopping in their are who carries out weekly shops for them.

Carol Anderson, Food Train Connects new development officer for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, said: “The Connects service has got off to a good start, but we know there is a need to reach greater numbers of people, making a positive difference to their lives.”

The Connect services mission is to help older people live and age well within their own homes as the shopping operations ensures they have access to the food needed for a good diet.