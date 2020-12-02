Elderly woman ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by car in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Aberdeen this morning.

Emergency services were called out to Springhill Road this morning at about 9.30am.

Paramedics and a trauma team treated the woman, who is in her 70s, before taking her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed between the junctions of Kingsford Road and Bellfield Road for almost six hours as police investigated the incident.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call today at 9.31am to attend an incident on Springhill Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported a female patient in her 70s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police are currently attending a road traffic collision on Springhill Road in #Aberdeen. The road is currently closed between the junctions with Kingsford Road and Bellfield Road – motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternatives routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/QkdXCGecXJ — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 2, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a female pedestrian who was struck by a car on Springhill Road in Aberdeen around 9.30am on Wednesday, 2 December.

“The woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Our officers are assisting Police Scotland with the current road closures and we await further details of the incident.”