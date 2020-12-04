Annual NHS remembrance candle service goes virtual

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A virtual candle service will take place this weekend in memory of babies and children who have died across the north and north-east.

Each year NHS Grampian healthcare chaplains organise the candle service for families to remember loved ones they have lost around the holidays.

The centrepiece of the service will be a reading of the names of each child followed by an invitation to families at home to light a candle in their memory.

Like many other things throughout the year however, including the health services annual service of thanksgiving and remembrance which took place virtually last month, the candle service will be hosted digitally.

Available to watch from 3.30pm this Sunday, families from Grampian, Orkney and Shetland can join in either via the NHS Grampian website, their YouTube channel or on their Facebook page.