Two fire crews called to house fire in Kirkton of Skene

Two fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Kirkton of Skene.

The fire was reported at 11.18am with two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one main jet in use.

There were no reports of anybody being trapped or injured.

A fire spokeswoman said smoke was lingering on the ground floor, however, firefighters were able to contain the fire spread.

Crews left the scene around 12.02pm after extinguishing the blaze.