Police to increase patrols in Aberdeen city centre over the festive period to curb antisocial behaviour and shoplifting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police in Aberdeen will be patrolling the city centre more often over the festive period to prevent antisocial behaviour.

Officers will be carrying out additional high-visibility patrols throughout December.

They will be paying visits to surrounding retail areas as well during the build-up to Christmas and beyond.

Officers will be engaging with shop owners and the hospitality sector in a bid to curb crime and antisocial behaviour and to make sure concerns are dealt with quickly.

Sergeant Andy Sawers said: “This year has been very difficult for so many people in all walks of life and it’s hoped that Christmas will bring some joy back to 2020.

“My team will be on foot engaging with retailers, shop staff and the public to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone. The city centre continues to be a very safe place.

“We’ve worked very hard with our partners in recent months to prevent antisocial behaviour and criminal activity, such as shoplifting.

“Anyone responsible for criminal behaviour will be identified and dealt with. The city centre should be a safe passage for anyone to shop, eat and drink responsibly within the current restrictions.”