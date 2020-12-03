Man arrested and more than £1000 worth of goods recovered following alleged theft from Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested after an alleged four-figure theft from an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Police on festive patrols in the city centre caught the man and recovered more than £1000 worth of goods thought to have been stolen from the Bon Accord Centre.

They were helped by security staff at the centre.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft and he will be appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.