Man arrested and more than £1000 worth of goods recovered following alleged theft from Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

A man has been arrested after an alleged four-figure theft from an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Police on festive patrols in the city centre caught the man and recovered more than £1000 worth of goods thought to have been stolen from the Bon Accord Centre.
They were helped by security staff at the centre.
A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft and he will be appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.
