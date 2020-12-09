Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Many things might change in Aberdeen over the years, but one thing remains the same… the sense of community spirit to be found across the Granite City.

From famous faces to everyday life, we’ve opened our archives to take a look at how people used to work, play and live over the decades.

Enjoy… and see if you can spot a familiar face or two.

Aberdeen Harbour

Rows of trawlers line up at Point Law as they wait their crews to return to sea at the height of Aberdeen’s success as a major UK fishing port in 1958.

Union Street

Hi-De-Hi star Ruth Madoc was in high spirits when she visited Fraser’s Union Street store to promote a kitchen company in 1986. Ruth, starring with Paul Shane at his Majesty’s Theatre in Hi-De-Hi Spirits, raised a few laughs as she shared champagne with the shoppers.

Kincorth

Members of the social studies group run by the Workers Educational Institute at Kincorth Community Centre share a joke with tutor Chris Aldred (front) after their meeting in 1984.

Cults

A study in anticipation as two patient horses wait for a titbit in the picture-postcard surroundings of snow-covered Sunnyside Farm at Cults in 1978.

Ferryhill

A group of Cubs found how to make traditional butteries in 1987. The seven boys from the 62nd Ferryhill Pack also tried their hand at making pancakes. The group were on a visit to Andy Leiper’s bakery at the corner of Bank Street and South Crown Street.

Denburn

Buses used the Denburn as a temporary parking place before builders moved in to create the health centre and underground car park. This view looking towards Rosemount Viaduct was taken in 1962.

Torry

Not even a snow storm could stop council dignitaries turning out to mark the last tram from Torry in 1931. This was the first of Aberdeen’s tram routes to close.

Great Northern Road

A parade passes down Great Northern Road in 1970 before it became a dual carriageway.

Northfield

Not everyone dreads the arrival of snow. This photo from 1960 shows Northfield youngsters having a great time on their sledges.

Berryden

A group of Aberdeen teenagers set out to tackle one of the toughest adventure courses around in 1983. The 14 youngsters – who were in a pilot training scheme at the Norco superstore in Berryden – were to spend a week at the John Ridgeway School in Sutherland, canoeing, climbing and orienteering in a bid to toughen themselves and find out how to work as part of a team. Pictured were: Karyn McNeill, Denise Stewart, Cliff Wright, Heather Stuart, Carol Fairweather, Tracey Smith, Anne Pettifer, Kevin Brown, Elaine Smart, Arline Fyfe, Colin Arthur, Veronica Liston, Kim Robertson and Angela Walker.