Man and woman arrested after £80,000 of goods stolen from Aberdeen designer clothes shop

A man and woman have been arrested after £80,000 worth of items were stolen from a designer clothes shop in Aberdeen.

Overhype on the Green was broken into overnight on Monday, with the store completely cleaned out.

Owner Sam Rattray was shocked to discover his shop had been ransacked on Tuesday morning, and revealed that about £80,000 worth of items were stolen.

Now, police have confirmed that a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “A 28-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”