Aberdeen DJ accused of raping woman at Ibiza party hotel

An Aberdeen DJ has been accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Ibiza.

Alasdair Randalls is due to go on trial next week for the alleged sex attack at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

The Daily Record reports that prosecutors have demanded a six-year sentence in an indictment submitted to judges ahead of the trial.

Randalls is believed to have worked as a DJ at the San Antonio hotel since May 2017, and performed at its opening party last June.

Prosecutors allege the 26-year-old raped the woman in her hotel room on September 14 last year after she invited him in and they shared a kiss.

They claim that despite her telling him she did not to have sex, he pushed her against the bed and pinned her down.

Randalls was remanded in local custody for two months following a private court appearance last year, but is believed to have returned to Scotland after being bailed.

His case will call on Wednesday.

Randalls, who has performed as DJ Ali Randalls, was previously the resident DJ at Aberdeen club Nox, which closed earlier this year as a result of the Covid pandemic.