Two people for court in connection with break-in at Overhype clothing store

by Shona Gossip
December 5, 2020, 12:18 pm
Two people will appear in court on Monday after £80,000 designer clothing was stolen from an Aberdeen shop.

Thieves targeted Overhype in The Green overnight on Monday.

Staff arrived at work the next day to discover the shop had been completely stripped, with the racks just filled with empty coat hangers.

Overhype store was broken into

Police have now confirmed a 28-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been charged and are expected to appear at the city’s sheriff court on Monday.

