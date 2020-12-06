Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
Flood warning for Highland and north-east communities with heavy rain expected next week

by Gregor Aiken
December 6, 2020, 11:10 am Updated: December 6, 2020, 11:42 am
A yellow weather warning has been issued across the Highlands and the north-east.

A downpour of heavy rain is expected from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office is warning to localised flooding across the region with spray and flooding on roads causing a delay in journey times.

It is also expected public transport routes will be affected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

A Met Office statement said: “Heavy rain bringing some localised flooding for Monday and Tuesday.

“Bus and train services to be affected by spray and flooding on roads, making journey times longer

“A few homes and businesses may also be flooded.”

