Charity campaign to help disadvantaged children feel excited about Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A charity will help disadvantaged children across the north-east feel the magic of Christmas with their latest campaign.

The children’s charity AberNecessities will provide more than 500 children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with a Christmas Eve box to give families some extra excitement over the festive season.

Each box will be packed with pyjamas, slipper socks, a festive activity, Christmas storybook, a mug and hot chocolate, sweet treats, reindeer food and a snack for Santa.

The charity confirmed Shell the headline sponsor for the campaign and has provided funding for more than 300 Christmas Eve boxes for local children.

Founder of AberNecsssities, Danielle Flecher-Horn, said the charity is “truly grateful” for their corporate sponsors. She said: ” We want to do something special to ensure every child gets to believe in the magic of Christmas by getting our little ones into the festive spirit.

“With the help of our sponsors we will make hundreds of children and their parents very happy throughout the festivities by adding a bit of Christmas

sparkle.”