Flood alert raised across north and north-east as heavy rain hits region

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Forecasters are warning of potential flooding across the north of Scotland today and tomorrow.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued four alerts due to the heavy rain predicted.

Urban and low-lying land areas are at greater risk with disruption to transport networks also expected.

A Sepa statement said: “On Monday evening and into Tuesday a period of heavy rain is likely to cause surface water flooding.

“The greatest risk will be in urban areas and across the transport network. Rivers will respond to the rainfall and some snowmelt, which is likely to result in flooding from rivers and small watercourses.

“Typical impacts include disruption to travel and flooding of low-lying land, roads and isolated properties.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Flood alerts in place

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

Caithness and Sutherland

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning from 6pm tonight until 9pm tomorrow.

A Met Office statement said: “Heavy rain bringing some localised flooding for Monday and Tuesday.

“Bus and train services to be affected by spray and flooding on roads, making journey times longer

“A few homes and businesses may also be flooded.”