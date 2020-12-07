Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen geriatrician has urged people to keep focused on the Covid-19 pandemic and not drop their guard over Christmas.

Marion Slater, who is based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, says northern Scotland has been “relatively fortunate” with lower levels of coronavirus than other parts of the country.

But she has warned, despite this, the impact on older people during the pandemic has still been “significant”.

Dr Slater also says the increased clinical demands of the coronavirus are leaving less time for medical training, teaching and research.

“The wide-reaching effects of the Covid-19 pandemic impact our frail, older people disproportionately, “ she said.

“We must continue to follow government guidelines to help keep everyone safe.”

Dr Slater, an elected member of the Council of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, is urging people to continue following the Scottish Government’s advice on limiting the spread of coronavirus.

This includes washing hands and hard surfaces regularly, wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces, keeping a two metre distance from others where possible and avoiding crowds or group gatherings.

People are also encouraged to self-isolate and book a Covid-19 test if they develop symptoms.

No-one is immune to COVID-19, and the patients being cared for are very sick, with younger patients among them too. We're asking for the public not to be complacent, and to help us keep your loved ones safe by following the guidance: https://t.co/OKknofOXwT#staysafe #stickwithit pic.twitter.com/CykhQKR9jR — RCPEdin (@RCPEdin) December 7, 2020

Dr Slater added: “As a mum of three small children desperate to spend time with much-loved relatives, I know how hard the restrictions can seem, but please keep up the good work.

“In the run up to Christmas, the news of potential vaccines give us hope, but we must remain vigilant.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has followed the government guidance so far.

“Please keep up the good work and together let’s protect the NHS and each other this winter.”