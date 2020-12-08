Aberdeen nurse suspended for forging documents after failing to give sick child their medicine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen nurse has been suspended after failing to give a dangerously ill child their medication, then forging documents to cover her tracks.

As the vulnerable youngster lay in bed – in the high dependency unit (HDU) at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – without their vital antibiotics, Lynnda Webster signed a form to say they had been administered.

Then, in a state of “continuing panic,” she countersigned the document by falsifying a colleague’s initials.

Following this, and two other incidents, Ms Webster was suspended and then sacked by NHS Grampian.

She has now been given a three-month suspension from practising following a hearing of the Nursing And Midwifery Council (NMC), where she admitted five charges.

The panel heard that, at 6pm on May 1 2018, Ms Webster failed to give a child, known only as Patient X, the antibiotic cefotaxime.

She signed the drug chart anyway and, the following day, falsified the countersignature of a colleague on it.

Ms Webster later tried to claim the second initials on the form were actually a “badly written” code indicating there was a medical reason the antibiotic had not been administered.

However, the NMC ruled it had been an attempt to “implicate” a co-worker.

It followed an incident on February 14, where she improperly administered an anti-seizure medication.

But the NMC said this was due to a drug error also involving a doctor, and did not constitute misconduct.

© Colin Rennie/ DCT Media

Additionally, Ms Webster admitted carrying out procedures in May and June 2018, despite having had restrictions placed on what she could do.

It was determined this also did not amount to misconduct as she had not been given a written document outlining the conditions, and was only told them verbally while in an “emotionally anxious mental state”.

But the NMC found that Ms Webster’s actions and dishonesty regarding Patient X meant she was not fit to practice.

In its determination, it said: “In taking these actions you prioritised yourself by trying to mitigate the consequences of your drug error by implicating your colleague, instead of prioritising the needs of the patient.”

Ms Webster’s solicitor, Drew Long, said his client had spent the last two-and-a-half years out of the profession, “reflecting” on her actions.

He said she now works for a “supportive employer” in caring for babies, who was “fully aware of the charges” and provided a “glowing reference”.

And referencing NMC case presenter Alastair Kennedy, the judgement added: “He stated that patients, colleagues and employers have to have confidence in their staff and submitted that your behaviour had an adverse effect on this confidence.

“He submitted that your dishonesty was multifaceted and persisted for a considerable period of time and that, according to your evidence, you ‘dug yourself a hole for no good reason’.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We note the decision.

“The individual concerned is no longer employed by NHS Grampian.”