Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

North-east doctors, nurses and health workers could be given Aberdeen’s highest honour for their tireless work in the pandemic.

Calls are being made to confer all those working and volunteering for NHS Grampian with the freedom of the city, in recognition of their “work and commitment and exceptional performance” during the coronavirus crisis.

Echoing the mood of post-war Aberdeen, which awarded Second World War prime minister Sir Winston Churchill and the ranks of the Gordon Highlanders the honorary title, Liberal Democrat group leader on the city council, Ian Yuill, wants to show appreciation for the thousands of health workers on the front-line.

The health board’s full staff would join the exclusive list of recipients including Ballon d’Or-winning footballer Denis Law, comedy trio Scotland the What?, Sir Alex Ferguson and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela.

But before councillors can vote on Mr Yuill’s plans, his motion calling for the historic honour to be bestowed on the region’s health heroes needs the backing of a majority of councillors – and he has been one short since May.

He told The P&J: “I am delighted 21 others have supported it and I want to say thank you to them.

“But I am obviously disappointed and sad that 22 others chose not to for whatever reason, though it’s not too late for them to do so.

“I would encourage my 22 colleagues to do that as this is not something to divide us.

“This should unite the council and the city in recognising the exceptional commitment and dedication of NHS Grampian, its staff and volunteers during the pandemic.”

Mr Yuill hopes the calls could be discussed at the next full council meeting, scheduled for March.

In June, the administration leaders had a motion, outlining plans to bring forward a “suitable costed event” to city the city’s gratitude to all involved in the Covid response, backed unanimously by the urgent business committee.

The event, under consideration by the lord provost, depute provost and city organisations, would recognise all NHS and emergency service workers, as well council and school staff, cleaners, caterers and carers.

“This was mentioned before and we’re going to hold an event to mark and celebrate the effort of all frontline workers.

He added: “We are looking at what we can do in the coming year.

“Freedom of the city can be looked at in the fullness of time but we are not out at the end of this situation.

“Surely it would be much better to wait until the pandemic is over to think about how to celebrate those who have done so much good work to see us through it.”

But SNP group leader Alex Nicoll’s 19 councillors backed the grander Freedom of Aberdeen as the recognition due to the north-east’s health workers, and urged cross-party support.

He said: “These folk have done an absolutely fantastic job going above and beyond and the least the city can do is recognise them for all their hard work.

“They have gone above and beyond, putting themselves in danger every single day working very, very hard for all our benefit.

“The city turned out – certainly my street did – to be out in the street clapping for the NHS and the least we could do as a city is to show our gratitude in a positive way.”