Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Postgraduate researcher spends almost 3,000 hours volunteering for NHS

by Kaitlin Easton
December 7, 2020, 4:49 pm
© Supplied by Aberdeen UniversityMuhammad Farooq has spent almost 3,000 hours volunteering to help those affected by coronavirus.
Muhammad Farooq has spent almost 3,000 hours volunteering to help those affected by coronavirus.

An Aberdeen University researcher has spent almost 3,000 hours volunteering with the NHS to support those affected by coronavirus.

Postgraduate Muhammad Farooq has spent 2,869 hours helping out those in need since March by collecting prescriptions, shopping and food as well as making phone calls to people who can’t leave their homes.

The PhD scholar in the department of divinity, Mr Farooq is currently based in London.

He said: “I hadn’t planned on doing so much when I started but it is just a few hours a week for me.

“I am only walking, collecting medicines and delivering things but it’s nice to know that you have played your part and delivered kindness at a time when so many people are struggling.”

Mr Farooq recently received a thank you from the director of volunteering at the Royal Voluntary Service for his efforts.

More from the Press and Journal