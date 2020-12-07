Pair appear in court accused of raiding Aberdeen designer store

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man and woman accused of breaking into an Aberdeen designer clothes store have appeared in court.

Alexander Evans, 28, has been charged with theft by housebreaking following the incident at the Overhype shop on The Green in Aberdeen.

Evans, of no fixed abode, is also accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs and of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody until his next appearance in the dock, expected to be in the next eight days.

His co-accused, Jodi Hannon, also faces charges of theft by housebreaking and of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 31-year-old. whose general address was given as Dundee, also made no plea but was released on bail. Her next court appearance is to be confirmed.

Overhype was broken into last Monday.

Staff arrived the next day to find the store had been completely emptied, with just coat hangers left behind.

Owner Sam Rattray, who only opened the shop a few weeks ago, estimated that £80,000 of stock had been taken.

The 18-year-old entrepreneur set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to be able to reopen his store. By last night, it had amassed almost £8,000.