Aberdeen’s Nicky Jenkins crowned Scotland’s ‘Neighbour of the Year’ after pandemic dance performances

It started out as a way for Nicky Jenkins to check in on members of her community in Aberdeen during some of the most difficult weeks and months of lockdown.

But the 62-year-old’s ‘Binz Oot’ effort, in which she challenged neighbours to take out the bins in a variety of unusual fashions and staged an array of street dance displays, soon became an internet sensation.

All the while it was raising money for charity and the spirits of those around her and now she has been named 2020’s Scottish Neighbour of the Year.

Ms Jenkins was crowned by Co-Op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch following a nationwide search.

During the height of lockdown, residents of Norfolk Road in Broomhill laced up their dancing shoes to take out their bins, all the while supporting good causes.

Donning costumes and dancing to classic tracks, the street managed to raised over £2,000 for foodbanks in the local area over the course of eight performances.

Ms Jenkins said: “The community has been so important for me.

“I was dreaming of moving away to the countryside, but now I don’t want to.

“It would take a lot to give up the warmth of being here.”

She is now organising a Christmas special, with the hope of raising an additional £1,000.

Growing from a small social network group which was set up to ensure those on the street knew they could ask for help amid the pandemic, some of its members found others were reluctant to reach out as they didn’t feel they knew their neighbours well enough.

That is a trend across the UK, according to new data collected by the Co-op, which has found that while there initially strong signs of people reaching out to one another in April, that has slowly declined in the months that have followed.

Ms Jenkins’ neighbour, Lesley Michie, who nominated her for the award which celebrates those who look out for one another, said: “I will never be able to thank Nicky enough for the wonderful community support that we’ve seen this year.

“Friendships have been made that just wouldn’t have happened before all this.

“She inspired us all in so many ways and without her we would never all have come together like this.”

Co-op and Neighbourhood Watch are calling on people throughout Scotland to reconnect with neighbours this winter to help start building back better in local communities.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch, said: “There have been some amazing entries this year, with some clear local heroes doing amazing deeds across the country right now.

“With the Co-op, we really urge everyone to be as supportive of each other as possible and be truly vigilant.

“It will be a very challenging Christmas for so many of us.”