Aberdeen care home confirms deaths of residents who tested positive for Covid-19

An Aberdeen care home has confirmed the deaths of a number of residents who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Around 44 people are understood to have been reported to have been infected with the virus at Deeside Care Home in Cults.

The facility has 68 bedrooms.

This afternoon, a spokesman for the care home operators said “some” residents have died, but have not been able to confirm precisely how many.

The spokesman said over the course of the pandemic the home has been fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), and staff have been following government guidelines.

He said: “We can confirm that following routine testing as part of a rigorous, ongoing programme, a number of staff and residents at the home have tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness that we also regret some of the residents who tested positive for Covid-19 have subsequently passed away. Their families have been advised and we extend our deepest sympathy to everyone who has lost a loved one.

“In accordance with government guidelines all staff and residents who tested positive isolated for the required period. The majority of the staff affected have since returned to work with the remainder due back shortly.

“This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff. Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are committed to doing everything we can to achieve this goal.

“Throughout this pandemic, the home has been fully equipped with all necessary PPE and has adopted and adhered to all government guidelines as and when these have been issued. We provide staff training in safe and effective infection prevention and control procedures again in line with government guidelines.

“At all times we remain in close communication with the family and friends of our residents together with the appropriate regulatory authorities.

Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most difficult time.”

The announcement comes following deaths at the Inchmarlo care home in Banchory, where at least 72 people have been infected with Covid-19.