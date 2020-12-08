Youngsters at north-east children’s home have bikes repaired for free by sports charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Youngsters at a children’s home have been able to get out and about on their bicycles after a sports charity offered to carry out repairs for free.

Funding from the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme has allowed Sport Aberdeen to transform five bikes to be used by Barnardo’s Linksfield home – which has room for five children to stay.

The bikes were taken to Adventure Aberdeen’s bike workshop in Kingswells to be worked on.

Head of sport and active communities at Sport Aberdeen, Graeme Dale, said he was “delighted” the funding could help “breathe life” into the five bikes.

Mr Dale said “We are targeting this latest funding towards those who are really in need of the services and I’m absolutely delighted that we could help and breathe life into their five bikes.

“It is only right that we ensure that they have bikes in a condition that they are able to enjoy.”

One young person from Linksfield spoke about the difference the scheme has made to them.

They said “Thank you so much to Adventure Aberdeen for the service. We are really happy that the bikes have been fixed and it means we can go for long bike rides and socialise with our friends.”

Linksfield residential service senior practitioner, Rebecca Christie, added: “It’s great to work in partnership and to have such a good service which will help to promote health and well-being for the young people we support.”