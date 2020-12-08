Popular Aberdeen restaurant announces temporary closure after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Aberdeen restaurant has announced its temporary closure after a member of the kitchen staff tested positive for Covid-19.

No10 Bar & Restaurant made the announcement on social media this afternoon, with a deep clean under way.

The restaurant’s operators, The McGinty’s Group, confirmed they are working alongside NHS Grampian and environmental health with the closure in place “until further notice”.

No.1o say the staff member contracted the virus at home and has not been deemed a close contact of customers.

The statement reads: “We are sorry to announce that No.10 Bar & Restaurant and Chalet will be temporarily closed until further notice.

“A member of our kitchen team informed us that he tested positive [for] Covid yesterday morning (Monday December 7) following transmission from a family member and as such we closed the venue as a precaution, carried out a deep clean and full sanitisation of the venue and contacted EHO (environmental health officer), NHS Grampian and all appropriate parties.

“As per advice we have members of staff self-isolating (with no symptoms) and we are working closely with NHS Test & Trace to identify any further close contacts.”

It continued: “We would also like to note our kitchen team is not in close contact with customers and the NHS have stated that customers are not classed as close contacts at this stage.

“As per guidance, we have customer contact details stored and will work with NHS if these details are required to be passed on but we ask you to follow NHS advice in relation to the close contact system and only get tested if you have symptoms.

“As always the safety and well-being of our customers and staff continues to be our main priority at this time.

“We will update you as soon as possible and will be in touch with bookings affected by the closure.

“We will be working with NHS and EHO on this matter and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

NHS Grampian has been contacted for comment.