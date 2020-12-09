Police appeal to identify motorcyclist who kicked Aberdeen walker in hip and knocked him to ground

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are seeking a man riding a motorcycle after an assault in Aberdeen.

A 48-year-old man was assaulted while he was on the public footpath near Scotstown Primary School in Bridge of Don.

He was verbally assaulted by a young man on a bike who then left and later returned – kicking the victim on the hip causing him to fall to the ground.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm last Thursday.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are looking to identify a man described as being white, about 5ft 8ins and in his late teens. He spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a blue North Face padded jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

He was wearing a dark motorcycle helmet and riding a silver moped.

PC Gavin Cooper said: “We are working to identify this man and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“This happened around the end of the school day so we believe the area would have been busy at the time.

“If you saw or heard any disturbance then please let us know.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.