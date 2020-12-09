Deaths of 449 people in north and north-east linked to Covid-19 as Scotland’s total reaches 5,868

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of deaths in the north and north-east linked Covid-19 has reached 449 according to the latest figures.

The data released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 306 deaths have been recorded in NHS Grampian’s area since the beginning of the pandemic.

This includes 158 in Aberdeen, 126 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray and is an increase of 10 on the previous week.

According to NRS, this is the largest weekly increase in deaths in the north-east since May.

In the Highlands, two more deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 131. No further deaths have been recorded in Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles in the past week.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to December 6, and link 5,868 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

Of those, 232 were in the last week – down 20 on the previous week

Over two-thirds of the deaths were people aged 75 and over.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy, and represents heartbreak for many families across the country.

“Today’s statistics show a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 related deaths, although numbers have remained broadly similar for the last three weeks.“