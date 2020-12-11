Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly 200,000 people have received their flu jab across the north-east – but there is still work to do to reach those most at risk.

The latest figures from NHS Grampian show another 43,000 injections have been given in the last fortnight.

Health bosses hope reduced levels of the disease will limit pressure on the system as dedicated staff continue their work to overcome the coronavirus.

A briefing sent to members of the health board and north-east councillors reads: “The uptake is very encouraging and will, hopefully, see a reduced level of disease in the population and, in turn, support a reduction in pressure upon the health and care system over the coming months.”

This year’s vaccination programme – overseen for the first time by local NHS boards making use of community facilities instead of GP practices for the jabs – was plagued with issues at its outset.

Getting appointment cards to patients in time and transporting vaccine to rural settings proved difficult in the first weeks of the work in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

But as of 5pm on Wednesday, 195,200 vaccinations had been given out – with targets for uptake among the over 65s smashed.

Year-on-year, there has been a 10% rise in older patients taking up the offer of a free vaccination, with roughly 88,000 having done so – 103% of the health board’s annual target.

Still 18,000 ‘at risk’ people to have their flu jabs

But access to younger people deemed ‘at risk’ of serious complications from catching the flu still lags some way behind.

Record numbers – 58,500 – have got their jab, but that is still around 18,000 short of NHS Grampian’s goal.

The figures do show that with huge numbers of pensioners now inoculated, attentions have turned to others at risk.

Around 25,000 in the at risk category received their jabs in the last fortnight alone.

“This has surpassed the previous attainment for this cohort where the uptake is always below target,” the report to decision makers said.

About another 48,000 people – including 7,000 NHS staff – have also received the vaccine.

This year’s flu programme was described by health and social care bosses as a “dry run” for Covid-19 – work now on the horizon after the first coronavirus jabs were given to north-east and Highland health workers this week.

Councillors and board members have been asked to “encourage patience”, with mass vaccination not expected to begin until next year.

Aberdeen councillor Martin Greig welcomed the reassurance, telling The P&J: “It is good to start the vaccine programme in our local area and those who are most vulnerable should be at the front of the queue.

“Hopefully this treatment will be effective and eventually bring this crisis to an end.”