Aberdeen man reported missing traced safe and well

A 42-year-old man reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced safe and well.
Officers appealed to the public to help trace Robert Wilkinson from Seaton.
He was last seen in the morning of December 5, 2020 in the Aulton Court area of the Aberdeen.
The force has now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.
