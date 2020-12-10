Appeal to trace Robert Wilkinson reported missing from Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 42-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Officers are appealing for information to help trace Robert Wilkinson from Seaton.

He was last seen in the morning of December 5, 2020 in the Aulton Court area of the Aberdeen.

He is described as 5ft 7ins, large build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr Wilkinson was wearing a grey top, jeans and a wool hat.

Police said there is a growing concern for his safety, and anyone with any information on Robert, or his whereabouts, should contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website using reference 20201208-1776

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.