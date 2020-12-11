Special plaques sent to north-east Korean War veterans in recognition of their ‘exceptional bravery’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of 12 Korean War veterans from across the north-east and Highlands have received special plaques in recognition of their services, 70 years on from the start of the conflict.

Sometimes dubbed the Forgotten War, the conflict between South and North Korea started on June 25, 1950.

Although combat ceased in July 1953 with the signing of an armistice, no peace treaty was ever signed and the two countries technically remain at war.

In order to thank those from the UK who travelled across the globe to defend South Korea, officially known as the Republic of Korea, its government has this year been offering them support and gifts of gratitude.

Earlier this summer, the South Korean government dispatched 40,000 specialist protective face coverings to ageing UK veterans in order to help protect them during Covid.

And over the last month, a series of 12 special steel commemorative plaques have been dispatched to 12 north-east and Highland veterans, including one plaque which was sent to the widow of a veteran who has died.

Chung Hee Cha, president of the Aberdeen Korean Community, has been working to support north-east and Highland veterans of the war for 22 years.

She helped to facilitate the delivery of the plaques, which were donated by the Korean steel manufacturer Posco International, as well as South Korean Government’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, in honour of the veteran’s “exceptional bravery and invaluable service to valiantly preserving freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea”.

Mrs Cha said: “On behalf of my country’s people, I want to say thank you for all of the veterans for fighting for my country’s freedom, it is amazing.

“The veterans were very happy when they got the plaques. Maybe in the UK they do not appreciate them that much, but in South Korea, we appreciate them a lot.”

Mrs Cha yesterday presented one of the special plaques to Barney Crockett, the lord provost of Aberdeen City Council, in recognition of the local authority’s support of the north-east’s veterans over the years.

The plaque given to Mr Crockett was donated to Mrs Cha by 89-year-old veteran Peter MacKenzie, of Stirling.