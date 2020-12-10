Flat plans for former Aberdeen printworks refused by councillors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for 17 flats on the site of a former Aberdeen printworks have been thrown out by councillors.

Aberdeen Capital Investment Ltd wanted to demolish the former Scottaspress building in Maberly Street to construct a new four-floor block in its place.

Currently vacant, the potential loss of the granite building – outside of any conservation area – attracted a number of public objections, with complainants also concerned the new build would be too tall, amount to overdevelopment and would not be in keeping with the area.

Earlier today councillors voted to refuse the plans for the busy and narrow city centre road, near George Street.

Officers had recommended the planning committee refuse the proposals, noting they were “considered to result in an unsatisfactory design solution”.

They claimed not enough of the granite from the demolished building would be on show in the new building’s frontage.