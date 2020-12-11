Affordable housing development in Cove gains backing of councillors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The rapid expansion of an Aberdeen suburb is to continue after councillors approved the construction of scores of new homes.

Members of the city planning committee yesterday backed proposals for 167 homes in Cove, between Falkland Avenue and the Aberdeen to Stonehaven railway line.

All houses and flats built on the site would be marketed as affordable housing.

But Stewart Milne Homes will have to enter a legal agreement – and write a cheque for nearly £440,000 for health facilities, community centres and paths – before the approval will be confirmed.

Public protest at the plans, headed by the Cove and Altens Community Council, resulted in 115 objections to the development, with issues raised over packed school rolls, overdevelopment and a roads network over capacity.

Concerns were raised the proposals included 10% more homes than the local development plan allowed for and that the proposed buildings would look “alien” to their surroundings.

A former fishing village, Cove has grown significantly in recent years with hundreds of homes – including a planned 700 coming into the city from the south – being built.

But before yesterday’s planning meeting, officers had recommended councillors back the scheme – ruling the complaints were not of “sufficient weight to warrant refusal”.

Planners noted: “There is nothing to stop a developer proposing solely affordable housing.

“Delivering an exclusively affordable housing development would contribute towards meeting identified housing needs, for which the council’s housing strategy team advises there is an unmet demand.”

A recording of the meeting, conducted by video conference, had yet to be shared with the public last night.