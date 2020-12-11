Aberdeen pantomime favourite to represent north-east in festive mockumentary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s favourite panto dame will be representing the north-east in a new pantomime mockumentary.

More commonly found at His Majesty’s Theatre, Alan McHugh, will be creating mischief in The Real Dames of Pantoland as he plays Dame Helen St Mirren.

Streaming on YouTube from December 21 until January 12, the show will be free to watch but viewers will have the opportunity to donate to NHS Charities Together.

Mr McHugh said:” Though originally from Paisley, Helen St Mirren is Aberdeen through-and-through and will be representing the north-east in Pantoland this Christmas.

“Dame Judy Stench will be no match for me if it comes down to a confrontation.”

© John Cooper

Another star of the show, Dame Carina V Ross added: “I’m gonnae be brulliant.

“I’m gonnae be like the new Jackie Bird. They’ll be asking me tae host Hogmanay next.”

The show is being funded by Creative Scotland and will feature some of Scotland’s best and brightest from the country’s pantomime scene.

Bringing them together for an hour long episode, the mockumentary will follow the lives of the “real dames” to creative a lighthearted and entertaining show this festive season.

Writer and director Neil John Gibson said: “I have played Dame in Livingston at the Howden Park Centre for the last five years and when it was confirmed that it wouldn’t be going ahead, I was like, ‘Well that’s Christmas ruined’.

“I recorded some ‘Lockdown Diaries’ for the Howden Park Centre Facebook and that is where the idea came to me.

“I know so many incredible actors that would not be working because of all the cancelled shows.

“I applied to Creative Scotland for funding and voila, here we are shooting The Real Dames of Pantoland.”

The team want to make the pantomime fun and accessible for all families across Scotland.

Craig McCulloch, a deaf performer, will be playing the role of Buttons and will communication with other characters using British Sign Language (BSL).

A fully captioned and BSL version of the show will be available, as will an audio described version.

The show will be a “very lockdown Christmas affair” as one the hosts of Christmas dinner comes down with coronavirus and everyone battles over who will replace them.

Mr Gibson added: “‘We wanted to make a completely free offering that gets families together this festive season, laughing and shouting at the telly.

“The cast and production team also wanted to show their gratitude to all the key workers in the NHS for everything they have done to keep us safe in 2020.

“That is why we are teaming up with NHS Charities Together to raise funds to say thank you.”

NHS Charities Together raises money across the UK and since the beginning of lockdown has raised over £140,000,000 to support the wellbeing of NHS staff and patients during the pandemic.

The cast will include Alan McHugh, Sarah McCardie and Tron panto favourite Darren Brownlie.