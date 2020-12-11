Festive changes to Aberdeen’s bin collection timetable revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen City Council has announced its bin collection dates for over the festive period.

Anyone whose bin was due to be collected on Christmas or New Year’s Day – which both fall on a Friday – will have them collected on the following Sunday.

Over the rest of the festive period, bins will be uplifted on the usual days – though people are asked to get them ready before 7am as times could change.

There may be delays to services, particularly in bad weather, as they will be operating at a reduced level over the period.

The city’s household waste and recycling centres will be following the usual standard winter opening hours, although will be closed on December 25 and January 1.