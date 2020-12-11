Disney’s Bedknobs And Broomsticks flies in to enchant Aberdeen audiences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A glittering new stage musical of Disney’s Bedknobs And Broomsticks is on its way to work magic for Aberdeen audiences.

His Majesty’s Theatre will host the spectacular show, based on the classic 1971 film, on its world premiere tour in autumn next year.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “This is a really exciting show for us, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it to Aberdeen for north-east audiences to enjoy.

“It’s a brand new musical of a much-loved film that has enraptured audiences for decades, and it will be a truly magical experience at HMT.”

Classic film songs

The show, which will be at HMT for a week-long run from November 17, will feature some of the classic songs from the film, including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing, and The Beautiful Briny.

Starring Angela Lansbury, the movie has enchanted generations of children, with its story of the Rawlins children, refugees from the London Blitz who find themselves living with a trainee witch, hoping to defeat the Nazi enemies.

Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

Tickets on sale

The original songs for the film were penned by the Sherman Brothers, who were also behind Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

New music and additional lyrics for the stage musical, produced by Michael Harrison and Disney Theatrical Productions, have been written by Neil Bartram.

Tickets for Bedknobs And Broomsticks go on sale to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts from Friday December 11 and to the general public from Monday December 14. For details visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com