Mental health charity has paired up with a print and design company to release a festive season snood

Local charity Mental Health Aberdeen has paired up with a print and design company to release a festive season snood.

Collaborating with Aberdeen based design, print and digital experts XIC, they hope the item will urge people and businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to focus on their mental health.

Launching yesterday the snood is hoped to promote positive mental health and raise much needed funds for the charity.

Graeme Kinghorn, trustee and treasurer at the charity, said: “Mental health has never been more important.

“The challenges of Covid-19 definitely don’t help matters and the festive season can be a tricky time for those experiencing difficulties.

“The stats say that one in every four Scots – at the very least – will experience mental ill-health at some point in their lives, so support is essential.”

The Mental Health Aberdeen Squad Snood is priced at £15 with £2 going straight back into the charity’s important work in the city and can be purchased online.

He added: “We were delighted the team at XIC felt so strongly about mental health that they wanted to raise funds and awareness over the Christmas period.”

The charity has also started an online hashtag to track to movement virtually.

XIC’s managing director, Murray Alexander, added: “Mental Health Aberdeen has offered vital help to those who are struggling for more than 70 years – but only if the charity team knows about it.

“Support from local people, businesses across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and other organisations can bridge that gap and help a lot.

“If wearing your Mental Health Aberdeen snood signposts just one person to the life-changing services they offer, your job is more than done.”

The charity has also implored anyone suffering from mental health issues to get in touch and ask for help.