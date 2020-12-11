Aberdeen and Moray artists feature on album showcasing UK’s best independent indie bands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Artists from across the north-east have been included in an album showcasing the best independent indie artists from across the UK.

The album, dubbed Brits & Pieces, launches today and has been created by Marc Rossiter, an avid lover of 90s indie music.

Mr Rossiter, who has created the album in his spare time, also runs the successful Twitter account @BritsPieces which takes a nostalgic look back at the 90s music scene, homing in on some of the biggest bands of the decade and the future of the music genre.

Featuring on the album are Aberdeen’s own The Capollos made up of the quartet of Kyle McDonald, Lloyd McDonald, Greg Adams and Brett Thain.

One week today not only do we release our next single Telephone, we are also featuring on this class compilation album by @BritsPieces released on the same day..🌹 pic.twitter.com/EOG0zqiPiU — The Capollos 🌹 (@TheCapollos) December 4, 2020

The alternative rock band has already built up a cult following in the north-east as they have provided support to acts such as Neon Waltz and The Pigeon Detectives, as well as performing a special acoustic set at Elton John’s VIP party at Aberdeen Exhibition Centre.

Joining The Capollos on the album are fellow Aberdeen band Monza Express.

Made up of Fraser Bateman, Greg Burgess, Kris Fraser, Shaun Reid and David ‘Deco’ Smith the band initially started as a way for the north-east musicians to allow their creative sides flourish in their 30s.

Now, nearly a decade on, Monza Express are still going strong with their track Crying on the Radio featuring as track number seven on the new album.

A full flavour of Moray is included as New Mode also feature, with Burghead’s Ross Campbell joined by Elgin based Aaron Christie and Craig Howard, alongside Lossiemouth’s own Elwyn Hughes.

The band, who focus on creating their own new content, were only formed four years ago and have even travelled to the United States in a bid to broaden their musical horizons.

Album creator Mr Rossiter said: “The geographic split of the artists featuring on the album was pure chance.

“I was recommended some bands that had a 90s influence way before I thought about putting a CD together – something I’ve never done before.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see the variety of locations.

“It certainly shows that musical talent is everywhere.”

He added: “At a time when independent artists are unable to play live – and streaming revenues are minimal- this album is intentionally being sold as a physical CD to maximise profits for the featured bands.”

All profits made from the sale of the CD will be distributed to the featured artists.

The album is available to purchase from the Rough Trade website and select local

independent record shops.

Running order