Aberdeen and Moray artists feature on album showcasing UK’s best independent indie bands

by Chris MacLennan
December 11, 2020, 1:23 pm
Artists from across the north-east have been included in an album showcasing the best independent indie artists from across the UK.

The album, dubbed Brits & Pieces, launches today and has been created by Marc Rossiter, an avid lover of 90s indie music.

Mr Rossiter, who has created the album in his spare time, also runs the successful Twitter account @BritsPieces which takes a nostalgic look back at the 90s music scene, homing in on some of the biggest bands of the decade and the future of the music genre.

Featuring on the album are Aberdeen’s own The Capollos made up of the quartet of Kyle McDonald, Lloyd McDonald, Greg Adams and Brett Thain.

The alternative rock band has already built up a cult following in the north-east as they have provided support to acts such as Neon Waltz and The Pigeon Detectives, as well as performing a special acoustic set at Elton John’s VIP party at Aberdeen Exhibition Centre.

Joining The Capollos on the album are fellow Aberdeen band Monza Express.

Made up of Fraser Bateman, Greg Burgess, Kris Fraser, Shaun Reid and David ‘Deco’ Smith the band initially started as a way for the north-east musicians to allow their creative sides flourish in their 30s.

Monza Express

Now, nearly a decade on, Monza Express are still going strong with their track Crying on the Radio featuring as track number seven on the new album.

A full flavour of Moray is included as New Mode also feature, with Burghead’s Ross Campbell joined by Elgin based Aaron Christie and Craig Howard, alongside Lossiemouth’s own Elwyn Hughes.

The band, who focus on creating their own new content, were only formed four years ago and have even travelled to the United States in a bid to broaden their musical horizons.

Album creator Mr Rossiter said: “The geographic split of the artists featuring on the album was pure chance.

“I was recommended some bands that had a 90s influence way before I thought about putting a CD together – something I’ve never done before.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see the variety of locations.

“It certainly shows that musical talent is everywhere.”

He added: “At a time when independent artists are unable to play live – and streaming revenues are minimal- this album is intentionally being sold as a physical CD to maximise profits for the featured bands.”

All profits made from the sale of the CD will be distributed to the featured artists.

The album is available to purchase from the Rough Trade website and select local
independent record shops.

Running order

Track No. Artist Song
1 Spyres Otherside
2 The Capollos Electrify
3 New Mode Victim to the Culture
4 Columbia This Life
5 Theatre Royal Locked Together on the Lines
6 Citylightz They Don’t Know Me
7 Monza Express Crying on the Radio
8 The Shed Project Lucky Number
9 Ry Byron Humans
10 Joshua Grant Edinburgh
11 Stanleys A Better Life
12 Backspace Letting Go
13 The Lutras Run & Hide
14 Kid Violet Lights Out
15 The Van Ts Seeing Stars
16 Glass Violet Over the Moor
17 Joe Astley Anthem for the North
18 The Mariners Don’t Ask Once