Staff at Aberdeen ambulance station test positive for Covid

Staff at an Aberdeen ambulance station have tested positive for Covid.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that a “small number” of staff had caught the virus and were self-isolating.

However, ambulance cover has not been “adversely affected” by the absences.

A spokeswoman moved to reassure the public that there had been no community transmission, and that no patients were at risk.

She added: “All staff wear appropriate PPE which reduces the risk of transmission from clinicians or patients, therefore no patients would be at any risk.

“There are also strict guidelines in place for station and vehicle cleaning to avoid the transmission of any type of infections and protect staff.

“Ambulance cover has not been adversely affected by these staff absences.”

