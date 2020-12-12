Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of north-east drink and drug drivers has more than doubled during the pandemic, according to shocking new figures.

Between April and September, 590 incidents were recorded by officers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Over the same period last year, there were 234.

The numbers of other offences recorded, including dangerous driving and careless driving, also increased.

Last year a new law was introduced allowing police to carrying out roadside tests using mouth swabs for anyone suspected of drug driving. This is thought to have contributed to this increase in numbers.

And a police spokesman said people behind the wheel while under the influence may have been easier for officers to spot during patrols amid the initial lockdown, when the roads were generally quieter.

‘Reckless and selfish’

Chief Inspector Neil Lumsden said: “Taking control of a vehicle while under the influence, whether that is drink or drugs, is a reckless and selfish act which can have a devastating impact on many lives.

“Drink or drug driving is a key factor in many serious or fatal crashes and puts every innocent road user at considerable risk.

“It is clear that some drivers still feel this is a risk worth taking and we carry out regular enforcement activity in the north-east throughout the year aimed at identifying these people and removing them from the roads.

© Sandy McCook/ DCT Media

“This will continue throughout the festive period and beyond.

“While this Christmas will be different in many ways, the rules around drink and drug driving remain unchanged and we will take action against anyone found over the limit.”

‘Wreaking havoc’

© Kath Flannery/ DCT Media

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “These figures show drink and drug driving is wreaking havoc on our roads across the north-east.

“It’s clear there are a growing number of motorists who think it’s OK to do this and get behind the wheel which is extremely alarming.

“The sharp rise during the pandemic highlights just how serious the link is with alcohol, drugs and lockdown.

“Empty roads in Aberdeen have led to some people becoming complacent resulting in these selfish and dangerous acts.”

And Neil Greig from road safety charity IAM Roadsmart, which runs a drink-driving awareness campaign, said: “These figures are very worrying but also show that police are targeting the right places and people to catch those willing to take the risk of drink or drug driving.

“That concentrated enforcement effort must continue over this festive period when crashes linked to drink or drugs have the biggest impact emotionally and financially.”