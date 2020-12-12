Aberdeen teachers not ruling out strike in home learning row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen teachers could strike after their request for remote learning at either side of the Christmas break was rejected.

Council bosses threw out EIS union’s plans for two days of home learning at the start and end of the approaching holidays, in order to prevent spreading Covid, as reported by the Evening Express.

Members are now being consulted on formally disputing the decision on health and safety grounds.

And EIS Aberdeen branch secretary Ron Constable refused to rule out industrial action.

Teachers in Aberdeenshire Council are not currently considering a dispute.

Mr Constable said: “This is about ensuring the safety and wellbeing of young learners and school staff.

“Our worry is that if we keep people in schools until the last day, which is the 18th, that may cause additional cases.

“We do not want the holidays to be extended. What we want is a two-day ‘firebreak’ at either end of the holidays where remote learning is used to minimise the chance of staff and pupils’ holidays being wrecked by having to self-isolate.

“We cannot rule out going to a consultative ballot on possible industrial action.”

The Scottish Government has been accused of “ignoring” the health and wellbeing of school staff by refusing to extend the holidays or implement remote learning.

Teachers in Glasgow are already being balloted.

However, a city council spokeswoman insisted the authority would be unable to introduce remote learning days unless public health officials gave the green light.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman added: “There is no direct evidence that transmission within schools plays a significant contributory role in driving increased rates of infection among children and ONS data has shown no evidence of any difference between the positivity rates of teachers and other school staff, relative to other worker groups of a similar age.’’