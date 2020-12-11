Covid-19 cases at Aberdeen care home rise to 64

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases at an Aberdeen care home has risen to 64.

Deeside Care Home in Cults has already been locked down following the outbreak of coronavirus cases reported at the home.

The numbers have continued to rise over the past few days, and currently stand at 64.

It is understood a number of deaths have been recorded at the care home.

No new admissions are being taken to the home, and visiting has also been suspended.

Measures have been put in place to ensure that the outbreak is being contained, with care being delivered to residents as normal.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “Since November 20, there has been an ongoing investigation into cases of Covid-19 associated with the Deeside Care Home. The current cumulative total is 64 cases. Both staff and residents have been affected.

“NHS Grampian is working closely with Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership and the facility’s management. Supportive measures have been implemented throughout the management of this outbreak situation.

“The home is closed to new admissions and visiting. Staff have implemented an enhanced cleaning regime. Care is being delivered as normal and the health protection team is providing full support to the facility’s management.”

An investigation has also been launched into the deaths by the Crown Office.

It is understood the investigations come as part of the work of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s dedicated Covid-19 Death Investigation Team (CDIT).

Families will be kept up to date about its progress.