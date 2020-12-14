Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Professional boxing coach Matty McAllister noticed a gap in the market for fashionable workout gear while putting rookies through their paces in the gym.

The former champion competitor has now launched his own clothing brand, called Fearless Fighter.

Matty, who coaches at the Northern Sporting Club in Aberdeen, decided to venture into the world of fashion design last year.

His website offers T-shirts, tracksuits, accessories and more. He has hopes of shifting Fearless Fighter into major clothing outlets in the future.

Matty said: “Considering I am always in the gym, I noticed a real gap in the market for fashionable boxing and MMA clothing.

“The lockdown has actually given me a lot of time to actually focus on Fearless Fighter and make any tweaks necessary.

“The public has been great since its launch in November.”

Those looking to treat the men in their life should be on the lookout for discount codes on the Fearless Fighter website in the run-up to Christmas.

He added: “Considering this is such a hard year for small businesses, I think it is important to help out in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire whether that be through buying a local Christmas gift or simply helping share and like local business pages on social media.”

Online hub North East Now was created with just that aim.

Running until the end of December, its festive campaign was launched last month to encourage shoppers to do their bit and support local businesses.

Other north-east menswear brands with big aims for the New Year are Overhype, founded by 18-year-old Sam Rattray, and Gibbs Menswear in Inverurie.

Sam has experienced an incredibly challenging few months since opening his new store at The Green in Aberdeen.

Nevertheless, the inspiring entrepreneur has remained positive and shown nothing but determination to succeed.

He is hoping to open shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2021.

‘I’d urge anyone to shop local when possible’

Launched in June, North East Now has helped people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, pulling together lots of great information, directories and blogs into one central place.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Barry Gibb, owner of Gibbs Menswear in Inverurie, has backed the ongoing festive campaign.

Barry added: “I’d urge anyone to shop local when possible. Your custom will be welcomed with a friendly face and keep this town, as well as other communities in the north-east, thriving.

“Since returning in July our seamstresses have diversified from working on highland wear items to upcycling shirt stock from previous seasons into our own brand new face masks.

“This move has been very successful – who’d have thought 2020 would see the main source of income coming from face masks.

“Overall, the team have tried to stay positive as much as possible and have been supported greatly by customers old and new. We hope that 2021 sees the return of weddings and big events.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

Read more