Dozens of firefighters tackle cafe blaze in Aberdeen park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a cafe inside an Aberdeen park.

The alarm was raised just before 9pm to a cafe on fire in Hazlehead Park.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said seven appliances have been sent to the scene and a high-reach vehicle.

He added: “We were alerted at 8.59pm on Friday, December 11 to reports of a fire within a commercial building in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.

“Operations control mobilised six appliances and one aerial rescue appliance to the scene.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Appliances on the scene were sent from Altens, central station, North Anderson Drive, Dyce and Kintore.

There is also a command unit on site from Altens.

A police spokesman said officers are assisting fire crews at the scene.

Hazlehead councillor Martin Greig said: “This is a deeply worrying report. The first thought is to hope that no one is harmed.

“The park is such a lovely, peaceful place it is hard to think of a serious incident like a fire taking place.

“The emergency services have responded quickly and always do everything possible to help. The restaurant has become a much-loved refreshment stop and function suite.

“The business will hopefully not be disrupted unduly by this incident. It is such a tough time for the hospitality industry.

“This fire is another unwelcome problem.”