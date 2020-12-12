Aberdeen park cafe shut for ‘foreseeable future’ after ‘devastating’ fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen park cafe will be shut for the for foreseeable future after a blaze ripped through the building last night.

Fire crews were called to Hazlhead Park at around 9pm last night following reports of a fire at the Park Cafe – which officers have said is being treated as deliberate.

Seven appliances from across the city, including a high-reach vehicle and a command unit were sent to tackle the blaze.

The final appliance left the scene this morning.

In a statement on social media bosses from the cafe have thanked fire crews for their brave efforts to tackle the blaze.

It said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we can confirm that there was a devastating fire at the Hazlehead Park Cafe last night.

“Thankfully nobody has been hurt, but until the extent of the damage is fully assessed, our doors will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“Thank you so much to the brave fire teams that extinguished the fires… grateful as always to our amazing emergency services. ”

Supporters of the cafe have reacted to the heartbreaking news with one saying “I am so sorry to hear of this and glad no one hurt. Hope to see you back open soon. Thinking of you all”.

Another added: “Absolutely gutted for you all, you have done such an amazing job reopening a few years ago and running it”.

Hazlehead councillor Martin Greig said: “This is a deeply worrying report.

“The park is such a lovely, peaceful place it is hard to think of a serious incident like a fire taking place.

“The emergency services have responded quickly and always do everything possible to help. The restaurant has become a much-loved refreshment stop and function suite.

“The business will hopefully not be disrupted unduly by this incident. It is such a tough time for the hospitality industry.

“Hazlehead Park Café has been hugely popular ever since it reopened in 2013.

“It has become a favourite stop for coffee and refreshments. The café attracts many people into the park. Everyone will suffer from the closure of the café.

“The owner deserves much sympathy. The business offers a quality experience. Hopefully, the café will reopen as soon as possible.”