Police searching for woman wearing ‘sheepskin coat and white pyjama bottoms’ near river at Aberdeen park

Police are searching for a woman wearing a sheepskin coat and white pyjama bottoms after she was spotted near the River Don at Seaton Park in Aberdeen.

A concerned member of the public contacted police after they saw her at 3.40pm this afternoon.

Officers have been searching the park as well as the Bridge of Don, university areas and the river itself.

Inspector Chris Kerr said: “Given the clothing the woman was said to be wearing and the adverse weather, there are naturally concerns for her wellbeing.

“We are asking anyone who has seen her to please contact police. Or if you believe you are the woman in question, please come forward and identify yourself to officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

The woman is described as being in her mid-20s, with strawberry blonde hair and was also wearing white shoes.