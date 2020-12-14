Two new recruits for north-east police dog unit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two new recruits have begun life in the police dog section in the north-east after undergoing their puppy aptitude exams.

Nine-month-old Cocker Spaniel Beans and eight-week-old German Shepard Luther have been welcomed into the pack.

Luther has not relocated far after being sourced from a local breeder and will now be trained as a general-purpose police dog.

His handlers have said he is already showing the required characteristics for life within the force.

Other puppies from Luther’s litter have also been picked up for a career in the police, with all three also passing their puppy aptitude tests and earmarked for roles in the Inverness and Dundee dog units.

Beans, meanwhile, is relocating from the dog unit in Glasgow after she was offered to police by a family nearby.

Her handlers say she has natural drive characteristics which became “immediately apparent” setting her on her way to becoming a specialist search dog.

She has boundless energy levels and enthusiasm which are said to be “important attributes” for her new role, and is said to be, quite literally, “full of beans”.

PC Steve Warden, the regional instructor for the north-east dog unit said: “It is always an exciting time welcoming new recruits to the police dog unit.

“Both dogs are already showing the required attributes for their new policing role.

“They have settled in very quickly and will undergo regular, structured training throughout their lives to develop their confidence and natural traits.

“I would like to thank all the pet owners who have or are considering re-homing their dogs to Police Scotland.

“It can be assured that all of our dogs have happy and healthy lives whilst carrying out the important role of keeping people safe.”