‘Increased risk of infection’ at Covid-hit care home criticised for dirty bath and poor mask-wearing

Concerns were raised last month about the potential spread of coronavirus at an Aberdeen care home where an outbreak has killed 11 residents.

Deeside Care Home in Cults was visited by inspectors in November to see how effective its measures were.

The home was asked to improve its safety procedures after the Care Inspectorate visitors observed staff with poorly-fitted face masks, inadequate social distancing, poor access to waste bins, and a dirty bath.

The number of positive cases at the home had risen to 64 by the end of last week and it was confirmed that 11 residents have died.

Despite staff receiving training on infection prevention and control, along with reminders at daily meetings and discussions, the report stated that “a small number of staff were seen with masks not fitted properly, not socially distancing when possible, and wearing outdoor jackets over uniform”.

The report added: “These inconsistencies meant there was an increased risk of cross infection.”

The report later stated: “We found some issues that compromised infection prevention and control and people’s safety.

“For example, poor access to clinical waste bins, a dirty bath and damaged and broken items.”

These concerns were discussed with the management team, who agreed to take action.

The Care Inspectorate tasked the home with ensuring effective cleaning is carried out and repairs undertaken.

One woman, whose parents were residents of the home, said she had lodged complaints with the manager on several occasions, “mainly concerning poor levels of cleanliness”.

She said that when she was called to the care home recently following the death of her mother, the member of staff who greeted her – and who was in a senior position – failed to take her temperature or give her PPE, and nor was she asked to wash or sanitise her hands.

Deeside Care Home said it was “truly sorry” for the shortcomings and has taken “swift action to address them”.

It added: “Following the Care Inspectorate’s visit we have agreed joint actions with Public Health Scotland who have provided additional training on appropriate wearing of PPE.

“Staff have also been reminded and are fully aware of the need to remain socially distanced.

“The small number of maintenance repairs have also been effected.”

In relation to the investigation into deaths at Deeside Care Home, a spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of 11 people at Deeside Care Home, Cults.

“The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

Meanwhile, it emerged that the number of positive Covid cases at Edenholme care home in Stonehaven has increased by 13 to 27.

At Inchmarlo House, near Banchory, 101 cases of Covid were confirmed, a decrease of one on Friday’s total.

This is due to investigations from Test and Protect that found some cases initially linked to the care home were now not thought to be linked.

There were also cases that were counted twice. The home remains closed to admissions and visitors.