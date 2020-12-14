Aberdeen Covid-19 Emergency Appeal raises half a million pounds in six months, helping thousands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An emergency effort has raised more than half a million pounds in just six months to help Aberdeen’s most vulnerable people negotiate the pandemic.

The Aberdeen Covid-19 Emergency Appeal was set up by the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust in May, quickly generating much-needed funds to enable local charities help thousands of people experiencing genuine hardship.

Since its launch, the appeal has raised just over £300,000 in donations from members of the public and businesspeople, as well as £100,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity and £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council, via the Common Good Fund.

And an impact report published yesterday highlighted the positive effect the appeal has had, with 19,405 people supported so far, of which 7,786 were children.

The appeal has enabled grants to be awarded to 42 local charities, 29,649 food parcels to be delivered and £68,210 in emergency grants to be issued.

Help has come in many forms, including supermarket vouchers, mobile devices, toiletries, clothing, fuel top-ups and 22,264 hours of volunteer help.

© Supplied by Aberdeen City Counci

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, said: “Thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses we have been able to give much-needed financial support to local charities helping local people in desperate need due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m a proud Aberdonian and the way everyone in the city has pulled together to help others has been inspirational.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those who donated to the appeal and to the dedicated staff and volunteers at all our local charities.”

Organisations or individuals wishing to make a donation to the Aberdeen Covid-19 Emergency Appeal can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk, marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

All donations received go directly to helping those in need.