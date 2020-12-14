Aberdeen nursery temporarily closes after Covid-19 case detected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen nursery has temporarily closed after a positive case of Covid-19 was identified.

A number of pupils and staff are isolating after a positive case was detected at Kingswells Nursery.

The nursery has closed this week due to staffing shortages.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a positive case of Covid-19 at Kingswells Nursery.

“This has required the self-isolation of several pupils and staff deemed as close contacts. The nursery has had to close for this week due to staffing shortages.”