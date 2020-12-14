Tuesday, December 15th 2020 Show Links
Aberdeen nursery temporarily closes after Covid-19 case detected

by Zoe Phillips
December 14, 2020, 5:03 pm
Kingswells Nursery has closed temporarily.
An Aberdeen nursery has temporarily closed after a positive case of Covid-19 was identified.

A number of pupils and staff are isolating after a positive case was detected at Kingswells Nursery.

The nursery has closed this week due to staffing shortages.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a positive case of Covid-19 at Kingswells Nursery.

“This has required the self-isolation of several pupils and staff deemed as close contacts. The nursery has had to close for this week due to staffing shortages.”

