Flood warning issued for parts of Aberdeenshire coast

A flood warning has been issued for parts of the Aberdeenshire coast.

Residents in Rosehearty and Fraserburgh have been urged to brace for expected flooding from the sea due to high tides and bad weather conditions.

Sepa has issued the warning, which is in effect from 11.15am until 11.45pm tonight.

They said that flooding in and around low lying parts of Fraserburgh is possible.

In addition, a warning has been published for Stonehaven.

Sepa said that a combination of high tides and bad weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low-lying parts of the coast.

Wave overtopping could result in flooding in Cowie, and in particular Boatie Row.

This warning is for tomorrow between 1.30am and 1.30pm.

A flood alert has also been issued for Aberdeen between 20 past midnight and 12.45pm tomorrow.

Parts of the Western Isles have also been included in a flood warning.

Sepa said that coastal flooding is expected in Stornoway, Baleshare and between Ardmore and Loch Carnan from 6pm this evening.

A previous coastal flood warning for Moray has been removed.